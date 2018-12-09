Bosasa has no record of Ramaphosa accessing business contract involving his son – DA

Controversial facilities management company Bosasa (now African Global Operations) has told DA leader Mmusi Maimane that it has no confirmation that President Cyril Ramaphosa had access to the business contract between Bosasa and his son Andile, according to a statement released by the party.

This despite Ramaphosa telling Parliament in November that he had personally seen the business contract.

Maimane wrote to the company requesting access to the contract, but chairman Joe Gumede stated in his reply that “there exists no record that fits the description.”

In the statement, the DA explains that Gumede contradicts himself in the reply, stating that “African Global declines to furnish this record as the record is not required by you for the exercise or protection of any right”.

The party took this as a blanket refusal to access any contracts African Global Operations may have had with Andile Ramaphosa.

“Bosasa and the Ramaphosa’s are hiding something, and we will get to the bottom of it,” they said.

Maimane has now asked the DA’s legal to advise him on what course of action can be taken to fight what he describes as “ANC-style collusion, nepotism and corruption.”

He further stated that Bosasa’s R500 000 ‘donation’ to Ramaphosa’s election campaign while simultaneously conducting business with the President’s son cannot be ignored.

It has been 14 days since Maimane called on Ramaphosa to appoint an independent inquiry to fully investigate the Bosasa scandal, and his query has been escalated due to the President’s alleged involvement in the company’s dodgy dealings.

A long list of ANC ministers and other cadres of the party have received extensive security upgrades, including CCTV cameras, alarm systems and electric fencing, free of charge from Bosasa. This list includes Gwede Mantashe, Nomvula Mokonyane, Thabang Makwetla, Dudu Myeni, Linda Mti, Mbulelo Gingcana and Vincent Smith.

The company also allegedly funded former President Jacob Zuma’s birthday bashes in 2015 and 2016, to the estimated value of R3.5 million.

Maimane slammed the country’s double standards when dealing with corruption, especially when it involves the Presidency.

