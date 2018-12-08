Ramaphosa announces public office bearer salary increases

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday issued a statement on behalf of the Presidency to announce the remuneration for all levels of public office bearers for the 2018/19 financial year.

Ramaphosa went against the recommended increase of 4% across all categories, due to what the statement described as the need for state to be “considerate, responsive and demonstrate restraint, especially during periods of economic hardship …”

The Deputy President, Ministers, Deputy Ministers, the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and the Deputy Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces will see no annual salary increases.

Others missing out on the increase are provincial executives, Premiers, Members of Executive Councils and Speakers.



Taking effect from April 1 2019, the salaries of Constitutional Court judges and judges of other courts will be increased will by 2,5 %.



Members of Parliament will also see their salaries increase by 2,5%. These categories include House Chairperson, Chief Whip: Majority Party, Leader of the Opposition and Whips, Members of the National Assembly and provincial legislature, and permanent delegates to the National Council of Provinces.

Magistrates and office bearers of national and provincial houses of traditional leaders will see a 4% salary adjustment.

Kings and Queens will be eligible for a 2,5% increase, and senior traditional leaders and headmen and women will receive a 4% increase.

Findings will be officially published in the Government Gazette.

