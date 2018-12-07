Jeff Radebe removes entire board of state’s nuclear firm

Energy Minister Jeff Radebe has removed the entire board of Necsa, the state’s nuclear energy firm.

He said that he also suspended the CEO over unhappiness at how he was running the organisation, which has not produced isotopes for a year.

Min Radebe: However, the continued ineptitude and deliberate acts of defiance by some of the board members resulted in various setbacks and losses, such as the non-production of medical isotopes for over a year @Energy_ZA #NECSA #TeamEnergy https://t.co/uI13b5j5wh — GCIS Media Liaison (@GCISMedia) December 7, 2018

Min Radebe: #NECSA continued to defy the express instructions of the shareholder & consequently, whether by commission or omission, undermined the efforts to speedily resolve the regulatory concerns to enable the resumption of the NTP production activities. @Energy_ZA — Minister of Energy (@radebe_jeff) December 7, 2018

Min Radebe: The acts of some defiant Board members unfortunately affected the efficacy of the entire board thereby seriously compromising ability to collectively discharge its fiduciary duties both in respect to NECSA & its subsidiaries, particularly the NTP. @Energy_ZA #NECSA https://t.co/uI13b5j5wh — GCIS Media Liaison (@GCISMedia) December 7, 2018

He published the names of the new board members on Twitter during his briefing.

The new NECSA Board Dr Rob Adam – Chairperson

Dr Ramatselamela Masango

Mr Aadil Patel

Mr Bishen Singh

Ms Pulane Kingston

Ms Matlhodi Ngwenya

Mr Jabulani Ndlovu

Dr Pulane Elsie Molokwane — Minister of Energy (@radebe_jeff) December 7, 2018

South Africa is the only country in history to have dismantled its nuclear weapons programme in the run-up to democratic elections, but it continues to be able to produce nuclear power. Necsa exports radioisotopes that are used in medicine (such as cancer treatments) and performs research in the nuclear energy sector.

WATCH: Minister @radebe_jeff highlights some of the challenges with the previous board. pic.twitter.com/HgvvqJz66L — SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) December 7, 2018

Since taking over the energy department in Cyril Ramaphosa’s new cabinet, Radebe has made a U-turn on South Africa’s commitment to a nuclear energy deal with Russia, saying it will be too expensive. He also quickly signed long-delayed agreements with independent power producers in the renewables sector.

Min Radebe: In many such instances, it appeared to be deliberate acts that ran contrary to the fiduciary duty of the Board over the affairs of #NECSA @Energy_ZA #TeamEnergy https://t.co/uI13b5j5wh — GCIS Media Liaison (@GCISMedia) December 7, 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.