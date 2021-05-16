Daily news update: Chiefs make Champions League statement, AKA and Cruz Vodka part ways

Citizen Reporter

Here's your morning news update: an easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

AKA and Cruz Vodka part ways as rapper temporarily withdraws from sponsorship duties

Musician Kiernan Forbes, known as rapper AKA has revealed that he has decided to temporarily step back from his sponsorship duties to focus on his private life.

In a statement released on Thursday the rapper said that he felt it was best that he temporarily steps back from his Cruz Vodka duties in order to deal with the negative events of the past weeks.

Chiefs make Champions League statement with Simba thrashing

Could Kaizer Chiefs end their trophy drought by winning the biggest of them all? Well, that’s the main question after Amakhosi turned on the heat and thrashed Simba SC 4-0 in the Caf Champions League quarter finals first leg at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

Ten family members perish in Israeli strike on Gaza

Ten members of a single extended family were killed in an Israeli air strike early Saturday on the western Gaza Strip, medics in the Palestinian enclave said.

The eight children and two women were killed when a three-storey building in Shati refugee camp collapsed following an Israeli strike, medical sources said.

12950 deaths on Friday inch Covid-19 death toll closer to 3,5 million

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,359,726 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Saturday.

At least 161,795,290 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.