Daily news update: ANC slams leaks, Metrobus strike and missing cheetah returns to reserve

ANC has slammed the recently leaked audio recordings from the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) special meeting deliberations, which have thrust the growing tensions within the party into the spotlight yet again.

In the one minute and 34 second clip, former President Thabo Mbeki could be heard summarising concerns expressed by another NEC member, who called for a two- or three-day retreat to discuss the question: “Do we still have any organisation called the ANC?”

Meanwhile, the ANC has since raised its concern over the leaks.

A Covid-19 variant, first detected in India and coded as B.1.617, has officially been found in South Africa.

On Sunday morning, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), explained in a statement that four cases of B.1.617.2 had been identified – two in Gauteng and two in KwaZulu-Natal.

Many South Africans have been anxious about the so-called ‘India variant’ as the outbreak on the sub-continent has raged out of control in recent weeks.

This is because the variant is more contagious than other variants currently circulating around the globe.

ANC branches in the eThekwini region have pledged their support for the party’s secretary-general Ace Magashule and former president Jacob Zuma as the future of this camp hangs in the balance.

Members of the party gathered at the Durban Girls High School hall on Sunday to outline a detailed plan to support Magashule and Zuma as the branches believe that the ANC leaders, among others, were being targeted internally within the party.

Addressing the media, ANC eThekwini branches spokesperson Ntando Khuzwayo said the national executive committee (NEC) did not follow the right processes in regards to the party’s step asides guidelines.

National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps) Khehla John Sithole has dismissed claims that security for the Zulu royal family had been withdrawn.

In a curt statement the Commissioner said protection for the family is “informed by a threat assessment which is reviewed on an on-going basis” and that it had not been withdrawn.

Quoting AmaZulu Traditional Minister prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, eNCA reported on Sunday morning that protective services were instructed to withdraw from the royal palace.

Metrobus has warned Johannesburg residents that it will not be resuming services this coming week as industrial action drags on.

Members of the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa) embarked on a strike last week. According to Metrobus, while 98.6% of employees have reported for duty services cannot be resumed due to “threats of violence”.

Metrobus asked commuters to make alternative arrangements for the coming week, starting 10 May 2021.

Violent communities in Gauteng could be left without essential emergency services due to attacks on EMS personnel.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel have been robbed, assaulted or shot at in the line of duty.

The recent incident took place on Friday, where two EMS officials survived an attack.

Two paramedics were responding to an incident where a person had been shot and wounded in the Dukathole informal settlement, Germiston, when they came under fire.

Residents of Tshwane can now relax after the cheetah that escaped from Rietvlei Nature Reserve earlier this week made was spotted trying to catch blesbok at the reserve on Sunday, 9 May.

While it is not clear how the cheetah escaped the reserve, the cheetah has made a safe return.

“Njozi, the female cheetah was photographed this morning, in the reserve, trying to catch blesbok. It seems she came back in to the reserve, we thank everyone who assisted and helped with the searching of the cheetah during the week,” Department of Environment and Agriculture Management MMC Dana Wannenburg said in a statement on Sunday.

Mamelodi Sundowns have taken full control of the race to the DStv Premiership title after beating TS Galaxy on Sunday afternoon to move seven points clear off chasers AmaZulu.

Both teams have now played the same amount of games ahead of the last four rounds of the league. The Chloorkop-based outfit now only need two wins to secure a fourth straight title.

Peter Shalulile got the only goal of the match when he was at the end of a Sundowns attack in the 17th minute when he headed past goalkeeper Westen Van Der Linde to net his 11th league goal of the season.