Zulu royal family set to address the media

Molefe Seeletsa

This comes after Prince MisuZulu KaZwelithini was named as the new king of the Zulu nation on Friday evening.

The AmaZulu Traditional Minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi is set to address the media.

Initially, the address was set for 4pm on Saturday, 8 May, but this is yet to take place.

A statement released by the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) reads: “Following yesterday’s memorial service for the late Regent, Her Majesty Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, the senior matriarch of the Zulu Royal Family, Queen Mayvis MaZungu, gathered members of the family this morning to support one another and express sympathies.

“During this meeting, Princess Thembi and Prince Mbonisi pledged their loyalty and support to His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. The family appreciates this indication that stability and unity have been restored under His Majesty the King.

“A press conference in this regard will be held at KwaKhangela Palace at 16:00 this afternoon, where the media is welcomed to raise any questions they may have.”

#KingMisuZulu Another delegation from the Kingdom of Eswatini arrives KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace. AmaZulu Traditional Minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi set to address the media around 16h00. He is meeting with the new King MisuZulu KaZwelithini. #eNCA pic.twitter.com/8inlEKoOZ9 — Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) May 8, 2021

‘King MisuZulu’

In a reading of the late regent Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu’s will by royal house lawyer advocate Griffiths Madonsela, the then-prince MisuZulu was named as his late mother’s preferred candidate to ascend to the throne.

The will reading took place at KwaKhangelamankengane Palace in Nongoma.

It was then reported that gunshots were heard amid the commotion and that King Misuzulu and his siblings were whisked away to safety.

Queen Mantfombi funeral

Mantfombi passed away last week at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg at the age of 65. She was laid to rest at a private burial on Thursday.

Earlier on Friday, Prince MisuZulu made his first public appearance since the death of Queen Mantfombi Shiyiwe Zulu last week and disrupted memorial proceedings.

The prince was accompanied by Zulu regiments marching into the marquee where the official memorial of the queen was taking place with prayer in session.

King MisuZulu is the eldest son of the late regent Queen who was tasked with appointing a new ruler after the death of king Goodwill Zwelithini.

Additional reporting from Neo Thale and Siyanda Ndlovu