Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital shut down dues to fire damage

Siyanda Ndlovu

There are no casualties reported, but three firefighters collapsed as they battled the blaze.

Makhura visited the facility on Saturday morning, as patients at the facility are being moved to other healthcare institutions due to concerns of smoke contamination and safety precaution.

The fire broke out on Friday at the hospital’s special dispensary stores and was eventually contained, but reignited in the evening.

ALSO READ: Floor collapses at Charlotte Maxeke hospital

“The fire has been contained and divisional commissioner on the fire departments is here,” said Makhura.

“We have temporarily shut down the hospital for seven days. Patient should not come here as services are temporarily suspended here,”

Makhura said that the cause of the fire is yet unknon but admitted fo

We are suspecting that there is foul play.

The City of Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) spokesperson Synock Matobako said on Saturday morning that the structural integrity of the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital has been compromised after the fire broke out on Friday.

There are no casualties reported, but three firefighters collapsed as they battled the blaze.

“We have actually managed to contain the fire not to spread to other areas although its a very difficult situation because the structural integrity of the building has been compromised, said Matobako.

“Around 5 o’clock this morning the floor above the medical supply storeroom caved in and collapsed so the firefighting that you see happening is that firefighters are not inside the building they are dealing with the fire outside we have contained the fire at the moment not to spread to other areas.”

Charlotte Maxeke Hospital is on fire guys ????‍♀️???????????? pic.twitter.com/IqA1UkKaME — Tamson Lamula (@TamsonLamula) April 16, 2021

“We had three firefighter collapsing from exhaustion but they since recovered, because they have been here for quite long and obvious they are exhausted and the extent of the heat is so extreme that some firefighters had their helmets burnt.”

WATCH: Charlotte Maxeke hospital fire rages into the night

Matobaka said that the extent of the damage is still unknown, and that a specialist has been called to asses the structure of the building to determine if it is safe to go inside to fight the blaze.