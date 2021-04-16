Lufuno Mavhunga celebrated in memorial service

Nica Richards

The life of 15-year-old Lufuno Mavhunga is being celebrated by her peers in a live memorial service.

The life of 15-year-old schoolgirl Lufuno Mavhunga is being celebrated in a memorial service on Friday.

Mavhunga’s life was cut tragically short after she reportedly committed suicide, believed to be the result of her being bullied at Mbilwi Secondary School in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said Mavhunga reportedly went home in the afternoon following the incident, locked herself in her room and consumed an overdose of tablets.

“She was found by her mother lying unconscious and was taken to Siloam hospital where she was certified dead on arrival,” Mojapelo said.

A 15-year-old learner from the same school has since been arrested for assault.

Learners have gathered to remember and pay tribute to her.

Watch the memorial live below, courtesy of MTG: