Big stink over Baviaanspoort sewage plant close to being fixed

Siyanda Ndlovu

'This will stop further pollution of the Pienaars River and the Roodeplaat Dam downstream.'

Tshwane mayor Randall Williams on Thursday expressed confidence that work is on track to tackle the pollution problem at the Baviaanspoort wastewater treatment plant.

Williams delivered his state of the capital address and highlighted the problem that has sparked widespread protests by residents about the bad smell caused by untreated raw sewage.

“First, I am happy to report that the Baviaanspoort waste water treatment works project is 88% complete and is on track for completion in May 2021,” Williams said.

“This R41 million project will restore the additional treatment capacity needed for the plant to ensure treated effluent released into the Pienaars River complies with national standards. This will stop further pollution of the Pienaars River and the Roodeplaat Dam downstream.”

The SA Human Rights Commission investigated the water quality in Tshwane following reports about the discharge of sewage treatment into the river.

The commission found that the Baviaanspoort sewage treatment was in critical condition due to untreated raw sewage overflowing into the Pienaars river and then flowing into the Roodeplaat dam.

Renovations to the plant started in October 2018 and due to be finished in May 2021.

Williams said that he and Minister of the Department of Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu conducted a site visit to the plant on Wednesday.

“She was so impressed with the planning and progress we have made that she has committed that her department to ensure we receive all the necessary funding to run phase 2 and 3 seamlessly.”

The full cost of the project is estimated at R2 billion.