12 Apr 2021
5:26 am

Daily news update: AKA loses partner, Hlophe guilty of misconduct and Pirates win

Rapper AKA and his fiancé, Nelli Tembe. Photo: Instagram

Judicial ruling finds Judge Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe is pictured at Premier Hotel, OR Tambo International Airport, 7 December 2020, at the gross misconduct tribunal where he’s accused of trying to influence 2 ConCourt justices in Zuma’s favour in 2008. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

A much-anticipated Judicial Service Commission (JSC) ruling has found Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct. 

This after Hlophe was accused of trying to influence Constitutional Court judges in a case involving former President Jacob Zuma, relating to the validity of searches during the arms deal investigation of Zuma and Thint in 2008.

The JSC said in a statement on Saturday its Judicial Conduct Tribunal, led by retired Judge of the Gauteng High Court, Judge Joop Labuschagne, unanimously found that “Judge President Hlophe’s conduct breached the provision of section 165 of the Constitution in that he improperly attempted to influence the two Justices of the Constitutional Court to violate their oaths of office.” 

AKA’s fiancée Nelli Tembe has died

AKA and Nelli Tembe

Rapper AKA and his late fiancé Nelli Tembe. Photo: Twitter

The news of rapper AKA’s fiancée Nelli Tembe‘s sudden and tragic death has sent shockwaves throughout the country.

The news of the apparent suicide broke on Sunday morning, after reports that police were investigating an incident that took place at the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town. 

The grieving families of the recently deceased 22-year-old and AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, has since released a statement on Sunday afternoon.

Daily Covid-19 update: 931 new cases, 66 more deaths confirmed

A nurse adjusts an oxygen bottle at Lenasia South Hospital in Johannesburg during a visit by MEC Bandile Masuku and Minister Zweli Mkize’s visit to the facility, 20 July 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

As of Sunday, 11 April 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,558,458 with 931 new cases identified, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

66 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 0 from Eastern Cape, 15 from Free State, 6 from Gauteng, 0 from Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN), 0 from Limpopo, 0 from Mpumalanga, 35 from North West, 0 from Northern Cape and 10 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 53,322.

Video of inmates assaulting official ‘all an act’, says DCS

Kgosi Mampuru inmates sing the national anthem during the launch of the Gauteng Offender Soccer Development League at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Services sport grounds, 30 May 2017, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has labelled the videos that depicted three inmates assaulting an official as “fake news”.

In a statement released on Sunday, DSC spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the video was “all an act and nothing closer to reality”, further condemning the impersonation of an Correctional Services official.

DUT extends student registration deadline to next Friday

Durban University of Technology

Picture: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Jabulani Langa

The registration deadline at KwaZulu-Natal’s Durban University of Technology (DUT) has been extended to 16 April, the university has said.

“DUT has also confirmed that remote, online learning for first time enrolling (FTEN) students will commence on Monday, 12 April 2021. This will ensure that the academic programme can successfully conclude within this calendar year.

“It needs to be noted that the majority of FTEN students have already registered. As previously announced, returning students commenced with their remote, online learning on 29 March 2021,” the institution said in a statement.

The announcement comes after chaotic protests that rocked the university, leading to the closure of its five campuses on Wednesday.

25 lives lost since January over Western Cape taxi violence

bara taxi rank

Taxis are seen parked at Bara Taxi Rank in Soweto, 26 March 2021. Picture: Michel Bega

The unabated taxi violence in the Western Cape has claimed 25 lives since the beginning of the year.

The latest murder case registered was that of the president of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) Victor Wiwi and his protector. The pair was shot and killed while travelling towards the Nyanga area on Wednesday evening.

MEC for Transport and Public Works Bonginkosi Madikizela said two of Wiwi’s colleagues survived the shooting.

Madikizela confirmed that police are investigating cases of double murder and attempted murder.

587 people arrested in Tshwane this weekend

A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer frisks a driver during a roadblock after curfew, to help curb the spread of COVID-19, in Johannesburg on December 29, 2020. – The South African president on December 28, 2020 announced new lockdown measures to halt the spread of COVID-19. One of the measures is a new curfew that will now start at 9 pm — from 11 pm previously — while non-essential establishments such as shops, bars and restaurants will close from 8 pm. (Photo by Wikus de Wet / AFP)

Collaborative efforts from SAPS, Tshwane metro police, Gauteng traffic officials, emergency services and Tracker results in more than 587 being arrested for various offences this weekend. 

Crimes include fraud, armed robbery, rape, house breaking, theft, possession of stolen property, reckless driving, drug dealing and possession, and undocumented foreigners. 

Hawks swoop in on eThekwini municipality fraudster

Hawks

The Hawks arrested five suspects in early dawn raids in Gauteng and Limpopo. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Yet another eThekwini municipality employee has been nabbed for fraud, this time from the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP). 

According to he Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (Hawks) National Clean Audit Task Team, Robert Nkosi has been sentenced to three years in prison, suspended for five years, after misrepresenting members of the public that he had secured a tender with the municipality. 

People were subsequently “recruited” to be his “employees” for the bogus project. 

Pirates breeze past Al Ahly

Thembinkosi Lorch has submitted a transfer request at Orlando Pirates (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates made a giant stride towards the Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinals on Sunday, comfortably beating Libya’s Al Ahly Bhengazi 3-0 at the Orlando Stadium.

The result moved Pirates to the top of Group A, at least until  Enyimba played ES Setif in Algeria later on Sunday, but whatever happened in that game, a home win against Setif on April 21 will be enough to see the Buccaneers into the last eight.

Gerda Steyn shatters SA marathon record

Gerda Steyn

Marathon runner Gerda Steyn during the 2019 Spar Women’s Challenge 10km race in Joburg. Picture: Reg Caldecott/Gallo Images

Gerda Steyn made a spectacular breakthrough on Sunday, slicing more than a minute off the 25-year-old South African women’s marathon record at the Xiamen Marathon Tuscany Camp Global Elite race in Italy.

The reigning Comrades and Two Oceans ultra-marathon champion again proved her immense potential over the standard 42.2km distance, taking ninth place in 2:25:28.

She ripped 67 seconds off the previous national mark of 2:26:35 which had been set by Colleen de Reuck at the 1996 Berlin Marathon in Germany.