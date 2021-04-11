Daily news update: Chris Hani honoured, Chiefs through to quarterfinals, Dr Sindi van Zyl dies

Here’s your morning news update: an easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

The 28th year of assassinated Chris Hani, born Martin Thembisile Hani, is being commemorated by political figures and members of the public alike on Saturday.

Hani was murdered at the age of 51 on 10 April 1993. At the time, he was the general-secretary of the South African Communist Party, and a member of the ANC’s national executive committee.

He was previously chief of staff of the uMkhonto we Sizwe.

It was only decades after the end of World War II, it was discovered a South African was the first to photograph the Auschwitz concentration camp, responsible for the death of more than a million people from 1940 to 1945.

Those photographs were taken by Lieutenants Charles Barry (pilot) and Ian McIntyre (navigator) during a “photo reconnaissance mission over the giant IG Farben Synthetic Oil and Rubber Plant at Monowitz, Poland, five kilometres east of Auschwitz, on 4 April, 1944”, according to The South African Military History Society (SAMHS).

And they are through. Yes, Kaizer Chiefs are through to the knockout stages of the Caf Champions League after holding Horoya to a 2-2 draw away in Guinea on Saturday night.

Both sides finished on nine points in Group C, but Chiefs’ two away goals meant they beat Horoya in a head-to-head match up.

Tributes have poured in for well-known doctor Dr Sindi Van Zyl who died on Saturday morning following a lengthy battle for her life while in hospital.

In a statement on Saturday afternoon, Van Zyl’s family confirmed her passing aged 45.

The Van Zyl family said the details of her memorial service and funeral would be confirmed at a later stage.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has raised its concerns after the investigation into allegations of racism against Eskom chief executive officer (CEO) Andre de Ruyter was put on hold.

On Tuesday, Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) agreed to allow Eskom to first carry out its internal investigation.

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, will take place next week, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday, announcing a stripped-back ceremony due to coronavirus restrictions, and a return for exiled royal Prince Harry but not his wife, Meghan.

Royal officials said the funeral, which will be televised, will take place at 1400 GMT on Saturday, April 17 in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, west of London.