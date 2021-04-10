General
Tributes pour in for well-known doctor Sindi Van Zyl

Tributes have poured in for well-known doctor Dr Sindi Van Zyl who died on Saturday morning following a lengthy battle for her life while in hospital.

In a statement on Saturday afternoon, Van Zyl’s family confirmed her passing aged 45.

“Sadly she passed away on Saturday morning, April 10, in Johannesburg while in hospital.

“Affectionately known by her friends and family, she was a great doctor, true friend and sister. Her love for family, friends, work and community is well known.

“Sindi always offered support and great advice to educate those around her. Not only was she a beacon of love and light on her Kaya FM show ‘Sidebar with Sindi’ and all her social media platforms, but she genuinely loved and gave endlessly to all she knew with grace and kindness. She modelled the love and grace that she knew in Jesus.

“She leaves behind her dear husband Marinus and beautiful kids, Nandi and Manie.”

The Van Zyl family said the details of her memorial service and funeral would be confirmed at a later stage.

“The family humbly request that you respect their need for privacy as they go through this difficult period of grieving, and ask that you keep them in your prayers.

“They are deeply thankful for all the personal messages of love and support. They are felt and appreciated.”

Van Zyl, who was also a presenter at Kaya FM, tested positive for Covid-19 at the beginning of the year and was admitted to hospital in February after having trouble breathing.

By the beginning of April, Van Zyl was still hospitalised and on a ventilator.

Her family further thanked the public after over R1 million was raised for Van Zyl to pay for her medical bills as of last week Sunday.

“The Van Zyl family humbly thank everyone who stood together with them recently to help raise funds for Sindi’s hospital bill, in addition to the national outpour of prayer, love and support for her.”

See the tributes below:

