Daily news update: Easter road carnage, Dr Tumi mum on arrest

ast year, 28 people died on the country’s roads during the Easter long weekend, which was a dramatic 82% reduction from the 260 people killed in 2019.

Mbalula said the 2021 road traffic statistics were not compared to the 2020 figures due to the Covid-19 lockdown that reduced vehicle travel on the country’s roads.

Award-winning gospel artist Dr Tumi, real name Tumisang Victor Makweya, says he will not be commenting on reports of his arrest, along with his wife Kgaogelo Sara Makweya.

“We also are good. As per legal advice, kindly note that we won’t be commenting on the current media reports, as the matter is before the courts. Thank you for your understanding and support. Love to you all and wishing you a great day,” said the musician.

The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team in Johannesburg arrested the couple following allegations of fraud to the tune of approximately R1.5 million on Tuesday.

Although some people are not keen to go back to a physical work place after working from home, a local survey found that the future of work will probably be a blend of remote and office-based work. People miss the social interaction and support offered by an office.

Working from home has not made the office redundant even if it looks as if downscaling or even closing physical office spaces would be the best option, according to a study by University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB) MBA graduate Mandi Joubert.

South African rugby fans woke up on Thursday to the horrible news that legendary former Springbok lock Kobus Wiese had suffered a massive heart attack.

The 56-year-old Wiese apparently suffered the heart attack on Wednesday night and was rushed to hospital to receive urgent medical attention.

A stent was inserted on Thursday morning and the former lock is believed to be now recuperating in the Panorama Clinic in Cape Town.

Insurgent attacks in the northern parts of Mozambique cannot be allowed to continue without a “proportionate regional response”, and there will be an “immediate technical deployment” to the country, a special regional summit has resolved.

In a communique following the conclusion of the half-day Southern African Development Community (SADC) double troika summit on Thursday in Maputo, the meeting said this deployment mission would have three weeks to report back at the next special summit, due to be held on 29 April.

The Proteas lost their first ODI series in over a year on Wednesday, going down 2-1 to Pakistan.

Here The Citizen looks at what positives and negatives came out of the three match series.

A number of public figures have come in defence of former University of Witwatersrand vice-chancellor Professor Adam Habib following the controversy of his use of the “N-word”.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela, Justice Malala, Palesa Morudu and Barney Pityana have called for Habib’s reinstatement as director at the University of London School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS)“without delay”.

In an article published on Wednesday, Madonsela, Malala, Morudu and Pityana noted that Habibexercised poor judgment in saying the N-word, but “he is no racist”.