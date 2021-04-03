Daily news update: SANDF to evacuate citizens stranded in Moz, Magashule ‘busy consulting’

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday said the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) had sent its troops to Mozambique to repatriate stranded South Africans in Cabo Delgado province following a deadly assault last week by Islamic State-linked militants in the northern town of Palma.

Ramaphosa said the SANDF was working hard to secure the safety of SA citizens.

“We are attending to the matter on an ongoing basis and we have already attended to the issue of evacuating those South Africans who are stranded in Mozambique… the SANDF has brought them back and we are remaining involved with securing the safety of our people in Mozambique,” he said.

The African National Congress’s Secretary-General Ace Magashule is using his 30-day grace period for further consultations after being ordered by the party’s national executive committee (NEC) to step aside.

This was revealed by the party’s treasurer-general Paul Mashatile on Friday at a wreath-laying ceremony organised by the ANC at the gravesite of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Fourways Memorial Park in Johannesburg.

Magashule did not attend the ceremony, something that raised questions as he faces the possibility of being booted out of the party as faces criminal charges.

Babar Azam’s superb century cancelled out Rassie van der Dussen’s brilliant ton and set up victory for Pakistan in the first ODI at Centurion on Friday, despite a fiery burst of fast bowing from Anrich Nortje that threatened to steal the match for South Africa.

Van der Dussen’s 123 not out off 134 balls lifted South Africa to 273 for six after they were sent in to bat and it was a tremendously determined innings by the 32-year-old which sadly still left him on the losing side.

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera and Vice President Saulos Chilima allegedly gave money to assist with the funeral expenses of the daughter of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary Bushiri.

This was according to Bushiri’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo, who told News24 on Thursday afternoon: “I can confirm.”

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says the governing party is going through a very challenging time, and if late ANC struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela were alive, she would have called for unity and the renewal of the organisation.

“Politically we are going through a very challenging time as the ANC and she would have been at the forefront arguing that we should continue the project of uniting the African National Congress because when you unite the ANC, you also unite the South African nation,” Ramaphosa said.

