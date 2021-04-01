Several areas in Johannesburg without electricity

City Power says residents can expect power to be restored by midday after a power outage affected some areas of Johannesburg on Thursday morning.

In a statement, City Power said its technicians, who worked overnight, were still on site in Nasrec attending to repairs to an outage affecting the Mayfair substation.

“Preliminary investigation suggests we are still dealing with the after effects of the damage caused by a tree that fell on our power lines earlier this week,” City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said.

“Extensive damage was caused to the pylon structures down the line from where the tree fall happened, resulting in intermittent outages due to high voltage insulators blowing up.”

Affected areas include:

Auckland Park

Braamfontein

Brixton

Homestead Park

Mayfair

Melville

Parktown

Richmond

The metro utility said technicians would replace all high voltage insulators on the affected towers to ensure another power failure does not happen.

“The team is doing all it can to ensure power is restored to all affected areas. Should all go according to plan, we expect the work to be completed by midday on Thursday after which power will be restored.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our affected customers,” Mangena said.

Radio stations, RSG and SAFM, were also disrupted by the blackout after the power outage hit the SABC’s offices.

“The SABC would like to apologise for the interruption to its broadcasts this morning due to a power failure at its head office in Auckland Park,” the SABC said in a statement.

“This is as a result of power supply issues from City Power. RSG and SAFM that were impacted are now back on air. The public broadcaster apologises for the interruption.”

