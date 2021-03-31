Daily news update: No booze for Easter, Grootboom’s last dance, Six-game ban for Zungu

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

New research from the BeyondCOVID Business Survey paints a sad picture one year after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country, with 26% of small and medium businesses (SMMEs) reporting being forced to close down for now and 7% permanently.

The ANC’s call for party members to rally around the decisions taken by the national executive committee (NEC) appears to have silenced even the most vocal of secretary-general Ace Magashule’s supporters.

On Monday evening the NEC confirmed that Magashule and other ANC members facing criminal charges have 30 days to step aside or face being suspended from the governing party.

The Beer Association of South Africa (Basa) has slammed the government’s move to curtail liquor sales over the Easter weekend, saying it is “unnecessary” and has “no valid basis”.

“We simply cannot continue to operate under the constant uncertainty that our industry has faced with every holiday, where our ability to trade is at risk of being limited with no proper justification.

Washington – Some jokingly said the cryptic tweet, “;l;;gmlxzssaw,” was a US nuclear launch code. Others, that the Pentagon had been hacked.

And some even thought it was a signal to political conspiracists.

The seasoned newsreader took to the SABC news studios to read her final bulletin at 7pm On Tuesday evening.

People, through social media, begged the president to allow them to listen the national treasure one more time as she is retiring after 37 years in broadcasting. The President listened to the people.

Glasgow Rangers and Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu has been given a six-match ban by the Scottish Football Association, after he and four of his teammates were found guilty of breaching Covid-19 regulations to attend a house party in February.

ALSO READ: Ntseki – I have failed as Bafana coach

Zungu, Nathan Patterson, Calvin Bassey, Brian Kinnear and Dapo Mebude were all give the same six match ban, with two of those games suspended.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.