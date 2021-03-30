General 30.3.2021 09:48 am

Exciting news: The Citizen is getting a new website

The Citizen
We are upgrading! Picutre: iStock

We are launching a brand new website today. Easy to navigate and a fresh look to serve our readers better.

Today, The Citizen will be launching its new website – a fresh, exciting and cutting-edge home for our readers.

Unfortunately, progress is not without some pain and the update means that we will not be able to publish new articles on the website for a few hours this morning, starting at 10 am.

Please bear with us as we bring you More News, Your Way. We will be back online as soon as possible.

In the meantime, please follow our coverage of this morning’s news on either Facebook or Twitter.

We will be back online as soon as possible.

 

Best regards,

The Citizen Team

The Citizen Logo

