Why South African voters are party poopers

General

Political despondency has set the stage for AfriForum to wield enough power within remote communities to rival political campaigns.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
30 Mar 2021
07:46:03 AM
Ballot boxes on voting day, 8th May 2019. Picture: Neil McCartney

Centralised party politics are a dream away from the realities driving communities out of the mainstream and into grassroots activism. That is the message from civil society activists who have seen the growth of community-driven change emerging from a nation increasingly fed up with theatrics and failures of political powers. Community leadership appears to be the new frontier for social change. Political despondency has set the stage for organisations such as AfriForum to wield enough power within remote communities to rival run-of-the-mill political campaigns. Its leaders, like many politicians, may be involved in some of the more corrosive and racially...

