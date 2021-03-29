General 29.3.2021 07:02 pm

Blackouts in some parts of Johannesburg as rain pours

Molefe Seeletsa
Power outage Picture: iStock

The current outages is affecting parts of Melville, Brixton, Mayfair West and its surrounding areas.

Metro utility City Power has dispatched its technicians to go on-site to investigate following a power outage in some parts of Johannesburg as the heavy rain continues to pour.

This is after the utility had been experiencing unplanned power interruption at Prospect and Sebenza substations earlier on Monday.

The current outages is affecting parts of Melville, Brixton, Mayfair West and its surrounding areas.

This is a developing story.

