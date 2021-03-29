Blackouts in some parts of Johannesburg as rain pours

Metro utility City Power has dispatched its technicians to go on-site to investigate following a power outage in some parts of Johannesburg as the heavy rain continues to pour.

This is after the utility had been experiencing unplanned power interruption at Prospect and Sebenza substations earlier on Monday.

The current outages is affecting parts of Melville, Brixton, Mayfair West and its surrounding areas.

#JoburgUpdates #Hursthill, we are currently experiencing power outage affecting parts of Melville, Brixton, Mayfair West & surround. We have sent out a team to investigate and work on fault. No ETR yet & we apologise for any inconveniencr cause.^LP — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) March 29, 2021

#JoburgUpdates #Mulbarton distributor is 96% restored due to cable theft. Technicians are still on site working on full power supply. No ETR provided as yet & we apologise once again^Lp — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) March 29, 2021

Technicians are onsite attending to an outage at Fordsburg 275/88kV SS. Start time 18:18. https://t.co/PjqfEYsHBn — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) March 29, 2021

This is a developing story.

