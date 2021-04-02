Given “The Giver” Muhlarhi – who is the man behind the good deeds?

If he is not giving away school shoes to smiling school pupils, clothing naked babies and feeding the hungry, popular philanthropist Given Muhlarhi provides the poor a roof over their heads. When tear-jerking images of a crying child with albinism wrapped in a plastic bag, accompanied by the mother’s desperate plea for food and nappies surfaced last year, Muhlarhi responded. He approached the mother and supplied her with groceries and goods for her baby. Social media went gaga over his kind-heartedness when the college dropout turned successful businessman responded to the cries of a frustrated mother struggling to get a...

If he is not giving away school shoes to smiling school pupils, clothing naked babies and feeding the hungry, popular philanthropist Given Muhlarhi provides the poor a roof over their heads.

When tear-jerking images of a crying child with albinism wrapped in a plastic bag, accompanied by the mother’s desperate plea for food and nappies surfaced last year, Muhlarhi responded. He approached the mother and supplied her with groceries and goods for her baby.

Social media went gaga over his kind-heartedness when the college dropout turned successful businessman responded to the cries of a frustrated mother struggling to get a wheelchair for her disabled daughter by dipping into his own pocket to buy her one.

Just last month he also funded the funeral expenses and tombstone costs of a woman who mentored his mother in her younger days, as the family did not have money.

Who is Given Muhlarhi?

The philanthropist, 40, was born in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, and dropped out of the Johannesburg Technical College where he was studying N3 electrical engineering due to financial difficulties.

His first job was at Print Associates in Germiston, then he moved on to work at Lebone Litho Printers.

The ambitious Muhlarhi had always wanted to go into business so he soon partnered with Kuboni Civils in the construction industry.

Since then he has become a well-known face not only for his construction work, but for his good deeds.

To get to know the man better, The Citizen asked Muhlarhi 10 key questions:

The Citizen: Who is Given Muhlarhi?

Muhlarhi: A man who interested in making a difference.

The Citizen: Are you rich?

Muhlarhi: Spiritually, yes. Materially, no.

The Citizen: How do you make your money?

Muhlarhi: Working hard.

The Citizen: Why are you doing it? (Philanthropy)

Muhlarhi: I learned that sometimes people need a little bit of a push to survive in life.

The Citizen: Is it not for cameras/public image?

Muhlarhi: No. It is to demonstrate God’s grace.

The Citizen: How many people have you helped?

Muhlarhi: I haven’t really been counting.

The Citizen: How much have you spent on philanthropy?

Muhlarhi: I haven’t been counting. Also assistance comes in many ways, not only financial.

The Citizen: What is your biggest wish/dream?

Muhlarhi: For God to give me strength to do more.

The Citizen: What is the most touching plight you have alleviated/assisted in?

Muhlarhi: When I responded to a desperate plea of a mother who was abandoned by the father of her three children because one of the children had albinism.

The three-month-old baby girl was covered with a plastic bag as the mother could not afford nappies. That really touched me, so I stepped in to assist where I can.

The Citizen: What keeps you awake at night?

Muhlarhi: Seeing people struggle because of their family background. The high unemployment of our youth as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

