Given “The Giver” Muhlarhi – who is the man behind the good deeds?

General

Given “The Giver” Muhlarhi feeds the hungry, clothes the naked and houses the homeless. The Citizen spoke to him to find out why.

Sipho Mabena
02 Apr 2021
07:00:51 AM
Given "The Giver" Muhlari delivering school shoes to children in need. Picture: Germiston City News

If he is not giving away school shoes to smiling school pupils, clothing naked babies and feeding the hungry, popular philanthropist Given Muhlarhi provides the poor a roof over their heads. When tear-jerking images of a crying child with albinism wrapped in a plastic bag, accompanied by the mother’s desperate plea for food and nappies surfaced last year, Muhlarhi responded. He approached the mother and supplied her with groceries and goods for her baby. Social media went gaga over his kind-heartedness when the college dropout turned successful businessman responded to the cries of a frustrated mother struggling to get a...

