 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

White South Africans least likely to make sacrifice to curb Covid-19 – study

General 51 seconds ago

Political affiliation, cultural differences, as well as income and education levels seem to play a role in willingness to make sacrifices.

Rorisang Kgosana
25 Mar 2021
06:02:11 PM
PREMIUM!
White South Africans least likely to make sacrifice to curb Covid-19 – study

Picture: iStock

Research has found that unlike other demographics, white South Africans were far less likely to make certain sacrifices to help curb the spread of Covid-19. The survey by the University of Johannesburg and the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), on who was willing to sacrifice certain human rights when it came to Covid-19, showed that 78% of South Africans were willing to sacrifice their rights. The third round of the survey collected responses from 10,618 participants between 29 December 2020 and 6 January 2021, which were weighted with the country’s demographics and population. Politics and income play a role “General...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Educated, white South Africans less likely to take Covid-19 vaccine – survey 26.1.2021
No political will to execute Covid-19 regulations at Lebombo border – committee 14.1.2021
Covid-19 tracking app for phones could save you from virus 24.6.2020

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Special Feature Before he was King Zwelithini, he was just our brother Goodwill

Columns The death of Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’

Politics Magashule, RET allies ‘bandits’ hell-bent on defying state

Courts Officers left scene without helping the dying Ntumba, court hears

Local News Rubbish piles in Emfuleni as waste trucks held ‘hostage’

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.