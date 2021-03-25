Sassa national network failure affects millions of grants

It remains unclear how long millions of South African social grant recipients will have to wait to get their grants as the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has a nationwide network failure.

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said the agency was aware of the technical glitches and had engaged with the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) to ascertain the true nature of the problem.

ALSO READ: R350 grant recipients don’t have to reapply, says Sassa

“Both Sassa and Sita have promised to get to the root cause and the nature of the glitch and hopefully it will be resolved so the system is up and running again,” said Letsatsi.

Shortly after the issue was reported, the agency took to social media to alert the public at large about the problem.

“Our social pensions system is experiencing connectivity problems. Our technicians are working flat out to return it to normality. Please accept our sincere apologies. We will inform you soon as were back online,” reads the tweet.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.