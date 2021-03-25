General 25.3.2021 02:38 pm

Sassa national network failure affects millions of grants

Siyanda Ndlovu
People wait to collect their Sassa grants as the agency experiences a national network failure. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Social security agency says it is working around the clock with the State Information Technology Agency to fix the problem.

It remains unclear how long millions of South African social grant recipients will have to wait to get their grants as the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has a nationwide network failure.

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said the agency was aware of the technical glitches and had engaged with the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) to ascertain the true nature of the problem.

“Both Sassa and Sita have promised to get to the root cause and the nature of the glitch and hopefully it will be resolved so the system is up and running again,” said Letsatsi.

Shortly after the issue was reported, the agency took to social media to alert the public at large about the problem.

“Our social pensions system is experiencing connectivity problems. Our technicians are working flat out to return it to normality. Please accept our sincere apologies. We will inform you soon as were back online,” reads the tweet.

