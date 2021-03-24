 
 
South Africans are a miserable bunch – study

Published annually by the UN sustainable development solutions network, the World Happiness Report ranks countries according to how happy those who live there are.

Bernadette Wicks
24 Mar 2021
05:00:43 AM
Picture: iStock

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused a global spike in sadness, worry and anger, with more than 40 of the 149 countries featured in the latest World Happiness Report exhibiting significantly higher rates in 2020 than in years gone by. And while South Africa was not one of them – and actually scored slightly better in this year's report than in last year's – the country still found itself ranked towards the bottom of the barrel. Published annually by the United Nations sustainable development solutions network, the World Happiness Report ranks countries according to how happy those who live there are....

