Daily news update: Mpofu ‘convicts’ Gordhan, bail out for Steinhoff

ANC NEC member Joel Netshitenzhe. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

These are the three ‘crimes’ Gordhan is guilty of, Mpofu tells Zondo

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Moneyweb

During a fiery session, advocate Dali Mpofu told the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on Tuesday evening that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is guilty of three crimes.

Gordhan returned to the inquiry to be cross-examined by former South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane. Gordhan appeared at the commission in November last year after commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo granted Moyane leave to cross-examine the minister.

‘Project Phoenix’ was proposed to Zuma to capture SOEs, Zondo hears

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Neil McCartney

The Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo heard on Tuesday how a special project – dubbed Project Phoenix –  was conceptualised to restructure and reshape South Africa’s entire economy through state-owned enterprise (SOEs).

Former partner at global management consulting firm Bain & Company, Athol Williams, told the commission Project Phoenix plans had been discussed with former president Jacob Zuma and had focused on restructuring several SOEs including Telkom, Eskom and the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

Cele and Lamola protecting the EFF, claims Mazzone

Cele/Lamola

The DA has accused Police Minister Bheki Cele and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola of cozying up to the EFF.

The DA has accused Police Minister Bheki Cele and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola of not answering the party’s written parliamentary questions about ongoing criminal complaints and civil cases against MPs of the EFF.

It said this strongly suggests the ministers are protecting EFF members.

Insurers offer R1.3 billion to bail out beleaguered Steinhoff

Steinhoff. Picture: Supplied

Embattled retail giant Steinhoff on Tuesday said some of its insurers had agreed to contribute $93 million (R1.37 billion) to settle legal claims that have rocked the company since fraud allegations surfaced in 2017.

Steinhoff, which is listed in both Frankfurt and Johannesburg, is under investigation for suspected fraud after it disclosed a six billion euro hole in its accounts in December 2017.

ANC’s Joel Netshitenzhe takes swipe at Magashule over his leadership style

Ace Magashule

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Gallo Images.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has come under fire for backing party MPs who did not participate in the parliamentary vote last week to establish a special committee to investigate Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

Last week, Magashule told Durban-based radio station Gagasi FM that the ANC MPs who did not support the motion tabled by the DA did the right thing by refusing to “sleep with the enemy”.

Who makes the best burger in Jozi for R50?

who makes the best burgers in Johannesburg?

Cheeseburger and craft paper bag on wooden counter of cafe. Take out food concept. Picture: iStock

Who would have thought that between two buns so much could be going on? The flavour of the patty, the garnish, the sauce, and the extras inspired a quest to find the best tasting and better value for money burgers in town.

Times are tough and my fifty bucks and change will go to the most delicious bidder for my tastebuds. Unfortunately, there are more places you can buy a burger than there is time to count our blessings, so as the burger-run continues so may the Top 5 wax and wane with different yum and yum-me-nots. Remember, this is all subjective.

British Lions rugby tour to go ahead in SA

Francois Steyn in action for the Springboks

Francois Steyn in action for the Springboks during the 2009 British & Irish Lions tour to SA. Picture: Gallo Images

SA Rugby and the British & Irish Lions confirmed in a joint statement on Tuesday they were confident this year’s series would be contested in South Africa within the scheduled playing window.

“After reviewing information relating to the various contingency scenarios being considered, I can confirm that the board’s intended position is for the tour to go ahead as scheduled in South Africa in 2021,” said Jason Leonard, chairman of the British & Irish Lions.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

