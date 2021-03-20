 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Human rights: SA still has a long way to go to get it right

General 4 mins ago

South Africa commemorates the 61st anniversary of the Sharpville Massacre, renamed Human Rights Day, on Monday – but many believe human right needs had been overshadowed by disappointments from the state.

Eric Naki
20 Mar 2021
07:56:00 AM
PREMIUM!
Human rights: SA still has a long way to go to get it right

Human rights activists march against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF), 19 March 2021, across the Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein. The march, led by Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu, coincides with Human Rights Month. Picture: Michel Bega

A lot of progress had been made to entrench human rights culture in SA but there are areas of concern that give an impression of regress in some of the achievements since 1994. Political analysts and human rights advocates believe the recent police excesses in dealing with protesting students and incidents such as the Marikana massacre, the police killing of civil rights activist Andries Tatane and the death of little Michael Komape in a school pit latrine toilet, were among the low points in the new constitutional democracy order. South Africa commemorates the 61st anniversary of the Sharpville Massacre, renamed...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
DR Congo accused of ‘violating right to life’ of rights activist 13.1.2021
Why children need to be taught more about their human rights 4.8.2020
Cameroon’s President Biya under pressure over human rights 27.6.2020

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

local soccer Watch: Phakaaathi TV previews Kaizer Chiefs v Orlando Pirates

Government Starving Cuba med students: Parents told to send groceries via SANDF

General Former president FW de Klerk diagnosed with cancer

Business News Human error still the cause of most road accidents

World Putin hits back at Biden’s ‘killer’ comment: ‘Takes one to know one’

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.