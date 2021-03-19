Bushiri’s daughter ‘has been battling a lung infection in ICU’

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri called an emergency prayer meeting on Thursday evening for his daughter.

He said his daughter had been battling a lung infection in the Intensive Care Unit in an undisclosed hospital for the past two weeks.

“I, personally, believe doctors can treat – but it is God who heals. I believe my daughter will be perfectly healed, in Jesus’ name! I believe by His stripes she was healed on the cross. I am calling for all who can pray with my wife and I at the mentioned time, to join us in prayer as we will be live on all our platforms,” said Bushiri.

“We are looking at God’s word and we desire her healing. I have prayed with many of you and we have seen God healing. Now it is your turn to pray for our child just as we always pray for you – speak a prayer over our child, sister Israella Bushiri.”

Bushiri’s daughter made headlines last month after she was blocked from flying to Nairobi, Kenya, for medical attention after being referred by Malawian doctors.

“The child’s condition remains critical at the same medical facility which referred her to seek further medical attention in Kenya,” said Bushiri’s spokesman Ephraim Nyondo at the time.

“It must be underlined that this was not the first time for the child, due to her medical condition, to be referred to Kenya for medical attention. The child has been flying there several times and I am shocked with this isolated blocking.”

Nyondo said no explanation was given to Bushiri at the time as to why the child was blocked from flying to Kenya.

“I have strong belief in the leadership of this country and I am certain that it will positively consider our plea and request that the child must go and have medical care just as she was referred by the doctor,” he said.

“He believes the child has a right to life and access to medical attention just as any other citizen.”

