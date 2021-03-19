‘Why we shoot’ – Cop reveals dismal odds riot police face

PREMIUM!
‘Why we shoot’ – Cop reveals dismal odds riot police faceGeneral 4 hours ago
‘Your heart starts beating very fast as there are many things to remember – and on top of everything else, our training and tools are not what they should be.’
EDITOR'S CHOICE
General Former president FW de Klerk diagnosed with cancer
Business News Human error still the cause of most road accidents
World Putin hits back at Biden’s ‘killer’ comment: ‘Takes one to know one’
Business Questions over Eskom burning millions for Zulu king’s memorial
State Capture Eskom paid McKinsey R30 million without a signed contract, says Singh