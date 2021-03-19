 
 
Zulu king Zwelithini: Long live defender of his people

General 4 hours ago

The king was a great visionary who had deep insights how best to develop the country and its people, Ramaphosa said.

Eric Naki
19 Mar 2021
05:15:58 AM
Zulu king Zwelithini: Long live defender of his people

Nthokozisi Zulu, a Pretoria taxi driver, dressed in his traditional garb to pay homage. Picture: Jacques Nelles

President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini as a bridge-builder between various cultures and a peacemaker who pursued efforts to end violence and political killings in KwaZulu-Natal during his lifetime. He said the king appreciated the importance of unity and social cohesion – meeting people across cultures and religion in the province, something that helped to bridge racial, cultural and religious divides. He built bridges among traditional communities, too. In a eulogy he delivered during king’s funeral service in Nongoma yesterday, Ramaphosa also acknowledged the role played by former president Jacob Zuma and others in ending the violence...

