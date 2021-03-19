 
 
Wits protests aftermath: the rifle, the artist and the students

General 3 hours ago

At an Artist In Revolution commemoration for Mthokozisi Ntumba, controversial visual artist Ayanda Mabulu hoisted a rifle in the air. Hours later, students were arrested.

Reitumetse Makwea
19 Mar 2021
05:30:58 AM
Wits protests aftermath: the rifle, the artist and the students

Visual Artist Ayanda Mabulu at the Artist In Revolution commemoration in remembverance of the late Mthokozisi Ntumba who was shot by police during a student protest in the past week in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, 17 March 2021. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The two students arrested on Wednesday for possession of what appeared to be an automatic rifle were expected to be released yesterday after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) apparently decided not to charge them, pending further investigation. The students were attending an Artist In Revolution commemoration for Mthokozisi Ntumba, a City of Tshwane staffer killed in crossfire during a student protest in Braamfontein last week. At the event, controversial visual artist Ayanda Mabulu hoisted the rifle in the air – and hours later, the students were arrested. According to Mabulu and the students’ attorney, Phathutshedzo Thebela, the NPA withdrew the...

