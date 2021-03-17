General 17.3.2021 05:34 pm

WATCH: Zulu King’s body arrives at Khethomthandayo royal palace

Siyanda Ndlovu
WATCH: Zulu King’s body arrives at Khethomthandayo royal palace

The late King Goodwill Zwelithini. Picture: Gallo Images

Scores of maidens, regiments, and the general public braved the rainy weather as the King’s body was fetched from the mortuary.

The remains of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu have arrived in Kwakhethomthandayo royal palace, after scores of maidens, regiments, and the general public braved the rainy weather as his body was fetched from the mortuary.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has accorded the king a special official funeral, category 1, and the official ceremony during which the king will be planted will take place in the wee hours of Thursday morning. The ceremony will be attended by men only, as per his wishes.

Zwelitheni passed away on Friday morning after a long battle with diabetes.

An official memorial service will be held later on Thursday, where President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy.

The special official state funeral will contain ceremonial elements overseen by the South African National Defence Force.

WATCH: No Covid-19 compliance as Zulu king’s remains fetched from mortuary

Ramaphosa has also authorised that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country, which has happened since Saturday and will continue until the evening of the funeral service.

It is understood that after the funeral the king’s lawyers will summon the royal house into a meeting where his will is to be read, according to an announcement made by royal Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi on Tuesday.

He could not confirm whether the will would also reveal who is to succeed the King, and said that he had never spoken to the King about succession issues.

“If I said anything, it would be irresponsible, I’m just like you. I do not know anything and I will have to wait until the will is read,” said Buthelezi.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General WATCH: No Covid-19 compliance as Zulu king’s remains fetched from mortuary

Motoring News It’s official: SA’s roads the most dangerous in the world

World Atlanta-area shooting spree leaves 8 dead

Courts Constitution gives Ramaphosa ‘privacy’, court hears

Crime Principal charged after forcing pupil to enter pit toilet


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition