General 15.3.2021 01:03 pm

Bring it on, Malema tells editors’ forum Sanef

Siyanda Ndlovu
Bring it on, Malema tells editors’ forum Sanef

It is claimed that Sanef is planning to boycott the EFF.

‘I hear Sanef discussed boycotting of the EFF, please go ahead but be prepared for the consequences. Don’t be cry babies when we respond with the same energy,’ tweeted Malema.

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has denied allegations it is planning to boycott the EFF party.

On Monday EFF leader Julius Malema tweeted that Sanef was gunning for his party.

He threatened if those rumours were true the party would respond vigorously.

“I hear Sanef discussed boycotting of the EFF, please go ahead but be prepared for the consequences. Don’t be cry babies when we respond with the same energy,” tweeted Malema.

Sanef chairperson Sbu Ngalwa tweeted almost immediately the rumours were not true. He said Malema had been misled and that should such a decision be taken it would come from the Sanef council.

Ngalwa said that the council last sat on 13 February.

“That’s not true, I don’t know where you got that from,” wrote Ngalwa.

“Your sources misled you. No such discussion has/is taken/taking place. If such (an unlikely) decision were to be made it would be taken by the Sanef council, which last sat on Feb 13.”

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivhambu also blasted the forum, saying it “can go to hell”.

The two parties have had blows in the past.

ALSO READ: EFF unmoved by Sanef’s views on banned investigative units

In 2019 the forum challenged the EFF when it banned investigative units Scorpio and amaBhungane, as well as the Daily Maverick, from its events and press conferences.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: Malema wants rubber bullets declared unconstitutional  14.3.2021
Daily news update: King Zwelithini died of Covid-19, no action for VBS-implicated official 14.3.2021
EFF adds voice to protesting artists’ pleas for funding 13.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education The ‘Michiel Kühn saga’: Education MEC accused of ‘race-baiting’ 

News Update Daily news update: Adam Habib apologises, actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala pass away

Courts Mogoeng to appeal ruling ‘forcing’ him apologise for pro-Israel remarks

Load Shedding Stage 2 load shedding extended to Wednesday, Eskom announces

Covid-19 40,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines touchdown in SA


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition