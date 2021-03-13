WATCH LIVE: Veteran journalist Karima Brown’s memorial service

General 13.3.2021 11:10 am

Veteran Journalist Karima Brown is under attack from the grave with people asking why they should be sensitive towards her death when she failed to be sensitive when the late Jackson Mthembu passed away and the late Xolani Gwala was battling stage four cancer. Picture: Jakob Polacsek

The public memorial service of the late veteran Journalist Karima Brown is taking place at Sacred Heart College in Johannesburg on Saturday, 13 March, after succumbing to Covid-19.

Brown was laid to rest at the West Park Cemetery last week Thursday just hours after the news of her death in accordance with Islamic traditions.

A small number of invited people attended the funeral.

Brown was a regular face and contributor on eNCA for nearly five years, having been the host of The Fix since May 2018 and a political commentator on the channel since 2017.

Among her career accomplishments, Karima was political editor at Business Day, group executive editor at the Independent Media, launched Forbes Women Africa magazine and hosted Political Exchange and Beyond Markets on CNBC Africa. She also held senior positions on Business Report, Cape Argus, The Star, Sunday Times, The Times South Africa and eNews Channel Africa.

Watch the memorial service live below, courtesy of the eNCA.

