R350 grants will be paid without delay, says Post Office

The South Africa Post Office has assured beneficiaries of the R350 social relief of distress grant that all the money owed to them would be paid without delay.

Post Office spokesperson Johan Kruger said beneficiaries further had to note that there was no deadline for them to collect their grant from the post office.

“The funds that are waiting for them do not expire and they can collect it later if it suits them,” Kruger said.

ALSO READ: R350 grant recipients don’t have to reapply, says Sassa

This comes as the post office has also introduced a system to reduce the waiting time for beneficiaries collecting their R350 social relief of distress grant.

The system has been praised by the post office as an easier solution for complying with social distancing requirements, said Kruger.

He said each day of the week was reserved for different beneficiaries depending on the last three digits of their ID numbers.

“The post office has introduced separate queues at its branches, to reduce waiting time and to ensure social distancing.”

READ MORE: 42,329 people voluntarily cancel R350 grants, says Zulu

“One queue is reserved for beneficiaries of the R350 grant while the other queue is for all other transactions.”

He said there were “queue walkers” who checked ID numbers and to help customers to collect their grant on the correct day.

Since 22 March is a public holiday, the grant days will move one day forward as follows:

People whose IDs end with 083 and 088 – collect on 8, 15, 23 and 30 March.

IDs ending in 084 and 089 – collect on 9, 16, 24 and 31 March.

IDs ending in 080 and 085 – collect on 10, 17 and 25 March.

IDs ending in 081 and 086 – collect on 11, 18 and 26 March.

IDs ending in 082 and 087 – collect on 12, 19 and 29 March.

He said further people had to note that the first week of each month, was reserved for paying grants to the elderly, disabled and for child grants.

The schedule of various branches of the post office is also displayed on their website: www.postoffice.co.za

This article first appeared on Rekord and was republished with permission.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.