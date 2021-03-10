One person has died from police gunfire during the ongoing student protests at Wits University.

According to eyewitnesses who work at My Clinic in Braamfontein “the police shot the person twice at close range and then jumped over his body and fled the scene”.

Angry students from the University of the Witwatersrand have vowed to continue protesting about the exclusion of indebted students and the commencement of classes when more than 8,000 students have not yet registered due to their student debts.

WATCH: Bullets fly as Wits students protest over debt exclusion

On Wednesday morning police dispersed protesting students using rubber bullets as they gathered at Wits. The students are demanding that all academically deserving students be allowed to register.

This is a developing story more information will be updated as it becomes available.

