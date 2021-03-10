General 10.3.2021 11:11 am

WATCH: Police assault unarmed Wits protester

Siyanda Ndlovu
WATCH: Police assault unarmed Wits protester

Wits student activist Awande Nzimande being assaulted by police during the student protest in Braamfontein. Picture: Screengrab

The Student Representative Council has for a second day embarked on protest calling for the university’s management not to ‘exclude students who have outstanding fees’.

Videos of police assaulting unarmed protesters at Wits University are being aired on social media.

The Student Representative Council has for a second day embarked on protests calling for the university’s management not to “exclude students who have outstanding fees”.

A video of Awande Nzimande being assaulted surfaced on Tuesday. In the video Nzimande is manhandled by up to seven officers. They hold him down and another officer is seen kicking him.

He was arrested and released on bail the same day to appear in court on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning again police dispersed protesting students. The students are demanding that all academically deserving students must be allowed to register.

The SRC claims it asked the university to allow students who owe up to R150,000 to be allowed to register and sign an acknowledgment of debt. It said that the university refused to do so.

Videos of officers manhandling students were also shared on social media.

One video of a student being pushed into a police Nyala was shared. In the video, one officer is seen slapping the student and another appears to be swearing at onlookers taking videos.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: Bullets fly as Wits students protest over debt exclusion 9.3.2021
‘No money for first-year tertiary students, yet’ – Blade Nzimande 8.3.2021
NSFAS apologises, confirms R350 grant will not affect funding 8.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News WATCH: How fast is fast? Meet the Porsche 911 GT2 RS

World Hackers tap into 150k cameras at banks, jails, Tesla and more

Business News ‘Patriotic’ MultiChoice wants to help ease SABC’s financial woes

Society Covid-19 worsening shocking rate of GBV, says WHO

Courts Agrizzi’s bail conditions relaxed, Bosasa case postponed to May

today in print

Read Today's edition