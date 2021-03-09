Cape Town residents have been advised to turn off their radios and televisions and keep pets indoors as the Koeberg nuclear power station conducts a full volume siren test on Tuesday morning.

In a statement, Eskom confirmed a full volume siren test of Koeberg’s public warning system will happen between 10am and 12am.

The sirens will be heard in the following areas:

Atlantis

Duynefontein

Melkbosstrand

Van Riebeeckstrand

Philadelphia

Bloubergstrand

Bloubergrandt

West Beach

Sunningdale

Parklands

Robben Island

The farms surrounding the power station.

Resident have been told they do not to take action, but have been urged to keep their pets indoors as the wailing sound may be distressing to animals.

“As a precaution, please ensure that your pets are indoors or are in an area where they cannot escape due to the volume and the sound of the wailing test tone, dogs have been known to run away from their homes.

“Remember to turn off your radio and television in order to hear the public address announcements informing you about the test. Please do not panic as this is only a test,” Eskom said.

The power utility further noted that individual sirens may be re-tested on Wednesday, 10 March 2021, and Thursdayfor maintenance purposes if required.

“Note that the sirens form part of the Koeberg emergency plan and must be in working order.”

A full volume siren test of the Koeberg Public Warning System will be conducted between 10:00 and 12:00 on the morning of Tuesday, 9 March 2021.

Last month, the National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) issued a statement saying the structural integrity of containment structures at Koeberg comply with the relevant safety tests as required by the regulator.

The statement comes after numerous news outlets reported last week the nuclear reactor building at Koeberg was deteriorating quickly – implying that a radioactive catastrophe might be a possibility should there be an accident at the plant.

