WATCH: Veteran Journalist Karima Brown laid to rest

Family, friends, and colleagues gathered on Thursday afternoon to bid a final farewell to the late veteran Journalist Karima Brown.

Brown was laid to rest at the West Park Cemetery on Thursday hour after the news of her death in accordance with Islamic traditions.

A small number of invited people attended the funeral.

The family announced in the statement that it would in due time be making announcements about a more public memorial service.

Seasoned journalist and political analyst Karima Brown is being laid to rest in a private Islamic rites ceremony. Brown succumbed to COVID-19 related complications, this morning. She was the host of The Fix, on eNCA. Our reporter @AviweMtila is covering the story. #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/rql3qAsXHp — eNCA (@eNCA) March 4, 2021

Messages of condolences continued flowing in throughout Thursday, from media colleagues, politicians, and political parties among others.

“My dear friend Karima Brown passed away this morning from covid-19. I am devastated. Broken,” said Eusebius Mckaiser, journalist and friend to Brown.

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille described Brown as a hard-hitting stalwart famous for her “excellent probing skills.”

@MYANC mourns the passing of veteran journalist and seasoned broadcaster, Karima Brown. #RIPKarimaBrown pic.twitter.com/Z0CAClq05X — African National Congress (@MYANC) March 4, 2021

The African National Congress (ANC) described brown as fiercely independent, courageous, fearless, and uncompromising in her pursuit of truth.

