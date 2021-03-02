 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Hopefuls call dibs on incomplete RDP homes

General 3 hours ago

Inside one of the units, The Citizen met two women sitting on a carpet in what should be the living room, eating bread and slap chips for lunch. They agreed to talk on condition anonymity.

Marizka Coetzer
02 Mar 2021
05:17:38 AM
PREMIUM!
Hopefuls call dibs on incomplete RDP homes

A general view of the RDP flats in Olievenhoutbosch that are being occupied before the construction has been finalised, 1 March 2021, Centurion. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Some residents in Olievenhoutbosch have become so desperate to get their promised Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP) houses, they have moved into an incomplete building without electricity, water or window glass, rather than risk losing the property. Units which do have windows are covered with anything from old school textbooks to newspapers and curtains. Names, symbols or numbers are painted or spray-painted on the doors. Far in the distance, behind one of the flat buildings, there is an informal shop selling cigarettes and sweets under a net. Passers-by don’t know much about the drama of the RDP flats, and residents...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government Ramaphosa’s plan to professionalise public service will be met with resistance

South Africa Mayor plans legal challenge to reverse PE name change to Gqeberha

Columns Right to live life on own terms is constitutional – why not death?

Government Here are the new rules: SA moves to level 1 lockdown

Politics Legal battle looms between Herman Mashaba and John Steenhuisen

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.