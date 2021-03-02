Daily news update: Mkhwebane faces impeachment, calls for Hlophe’s head, ATM hygiene

Here’s your morning news update: Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is set to face parliamentary impeachment proceedings.

This was revealed by DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone on Monday, in a statement welcoming the finding by the independent review panel that there is a prima facie case for Parliament to institute removal proceedings against Mkhwebane.

Freedom Under Law has called for Western Cape High Court Judge John Hlophe’s head following his dismissal of former state security minister Bongani Bongo’s bribery and corruption case.

Hlophe delivered his judgement on Friday, 26 February, ruling that Bongo could not be found guilty of the corruption charge due to insufficient evidence.

Former president Jacob Zuma will discover if he is found guilty of contempt of court in a few weeks after the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) agreed to hear an application on the matter.

This is after the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture chair, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, approached the ConCourt to have Zuma found in contempt of court and to be sentenced to two years imprisonment after he twice failed to appear before the commission.

The Covid-19 disaster management regulations also require banks to keep their ATMs spotless as they could become a source of mass infections.

The banks were not happy about this, because they only have control over the 30% of ATMs that are in bank branches. The remaining 70% are in places such as shopping malls and petrol stations.

The internet was a hive of activity with comments, memes and reruns of the video of the businessman who hired an excavator to demolish a house worth R7 million he had built for his girlfriend in KaMagugu, Nelspruit. But a close friend has come out to say his friend is really struggling to cope with everything. Is Khune finally set to leave Kaizer Chiefs? Kaizer Chiefs are likely to be without Itumeleng Khune next season, with the long-serving goalkeeper reported to have set his sights on testing himself elsewhere. A source has revealed that Khune has not accepted Chiefs’ contract extension offer and is considering other options instead. Khune’s deal at the Naturena based side ends in June and the club has an option to extend for a further year.

Having announced pricing for the Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon last week, Land Rover has revealed a range of 24 bespoke versions of the standard SVR, as well as three of the Velar SV Autobiography (SVA) that places on emphasis squarely on colour.

Mechanically unchanged, meaning outputs of 423kW/700Nm and 405kW/680Nm from the 5.0-litre supercharged V8, the palette, which can be extended to certain parts of the interior, is said to be inspired from not only South Africa’s heritage, but also nature.

