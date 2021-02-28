General 28.2.2021 05:01 am

Daily news update: Dudu Myeni visits Nkandla, Prasa gets permanent CEO and second batch of vaccines arrives in SA

Citizen reporter
The second batch of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine. Picture Screengrab.

WATCH: Dudu Myeni donates food to Zuma as more people expected to visit Nkandla

Former South African Airways (SAA) chairperson Dudu Myeni. Picture: Gallo Images/Thapelo Maphakela

She said: “We appreciate your leadership and lessons we’ve learnt from you. All I’m saying to you today is that as a pensioner who has no shares in any mining company, that we know very well from the sufferings of the Zuma Foundation, I said let me come and give the little that we can afford with my family to say please continue during your pension years that God has given you to enjoy your people, to continue to serve them and to continue to lead us because we still want to take from your wisdom. Thank you very much.”

5 years later Prasa gets permanent CEO

File Image.

“We inherited a broken organization from years of poor performance, rampant corruption, and poor culture of accountability,” said Mbalula before the announcement at the  Langa train station in the Westen Cape.

Rooster fitted with knife for illegal cockfight kills owner

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 20, 2017, a traditional cock fight takes place at the Jonbeel Mela festival in the Morigaon district of Assam, some 60 km from Guwahati. – A rooster fitted with a knife for an illegal cockfight in southern India has killed its owner and police said on February 27 they have launched a manhunt. (Photo by Biju BORO / AFP)

Cockfights are banned but still common in rural areas of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Odisha states — particularly around the Hindu festival of Sankranti.

Specially-bred roosters have 7.5-centimetre (three-inch) knives or blades tethered to their legs and punters bet on who will win the gruesome fight.

Second batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrives in SA

“South Africa’s second tranche of Johnson&Johnson Covid-19 vaccines have touched down at OR Tambo Int! It comes as the majority of initial doses received two weeks ago have been administered to healthcare workers,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize tweeted.

Social media users report Euphonik for sharing alleged rape accuser’s apology

Euphonik. Picture: Instagram

It reads: “Themba I’m sorry for what I did to you and Dj Fresh. The people who made me do this are turning away from me because the lawyers want to push this further and the truth will come out but it was all a lie and I don’t know what to do because I’m scared I’m going to be arrested. Journalists are calling me everyday. Please forgive me.”

Pumas gave away control, admits Stonehouse, in narrow defeat to Lions

Pumas v Lions

Captain Pieter van Vuuren pushes forward for the Pumas in their Preparation Series match against the Lions. Picture: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

Trailing 29-28 in the last 10 minutes, Stonehouse felt they should have just kept ball in hand and worked for the penalty.

“It’s the same situation which happened in the Super Rugby Unlocked, and we worked hard on our composure, but it looked like the devil had raised it’s ugly head again.” he said.

