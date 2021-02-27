Cannabis activists want government to stop its dragging feet with Bill

Parts of the cannabis industry is opposed to the announcement by Gauteng premier David Makhura to transform the province into a cannabis hub while the finalisation of the Bill drags along with little progress. This weekly the Cheeba Cannabis Academy presented a Craft Cannabis Summit with a panel of activists and experts who gave an overview of the current state of the cannabis industry and discussed the challenges cannabis private clubs face at the hands of the authorities. Other topics included medical cannabis, CBD (cannabidiol, one of the many chemical compounds found in marijuana and hemp), and the future of...

Parts of the cannabis industry is opposed to the announcement by Gauteng premier David Makhura to transform the province into a cannabis hub while the finalisation of the Bill drags along with little progress.

This weekly the Cheeba Cannabis Academy presented a Craft Cannabis Summit with a panel of activists and experts who gave an overview of the current state of the cannabis industry and discussed the challenges cannabis private clubs face at the hands of the authorities.

Other topics included medical cannabis, CBD (cannabidiol, one of the many chemical compounds found in marijuana and hemp), and the future of South African hemp.

Myrtle Clark from Fields Of Green For All said she wouldn’t hold her breath about the Bill’s finalisation because of how slowly things were moving.

She said the Fields Of Green For All had already applied to present a verbal representation in parliament about the proposed master cannabis plan. “We also have a 40 000-strong petition that we will take with us to parliament to have the evidence heard.”

Clark said it was expected the legislation would change and hoped the Haze Club case which is currently in the Western Cape High Court would contribute positively towards the cause.

“They have asked of a declivity order on the September 2018 privacy judgment which will enable us to move forward with our plans for dagga private clubs.”

Clark said the case would provide some relief for the many private dagga clubs already trading.

“I don’t know when we can expect the actual Bill to be finalised because it still has to go to the council of provinces.”

Clark said the Eastern Cape was the most appropriate because that was where there was the highest concentration of farmers.

Ras Steven Thapelo Khunou, provincial secretary of the Marijuana Board of South Africa, said the board was currently dealing with the matter of the proposed Bill by organising The Marijuana Friendly Indaba in March.

Khunou said he was not happy with the announcement by Makhura, who said this week he is planning to turn Gauteng into a cannabis hub.

“With who is he planning all of this? The Marijuana Board was not consulted. We reached out to the commissioner in Gauteng who rejected the invitation.”

Khunou was worried this may end up like other state projects. “They are planning on looting the money from the cannabis industry like the PEE scandal.”

Pretoria-based herbalist Dr Frikkie van der Merwe, certified herbalist and founder of the Together We Heal holistic centre, said they were being targeted for the possession of cannabis despite being certified.

Van der Merwe and his business partner Gaven Bekker were arrested in October 2020 after the Hawks raided the centre.

Two days later they were released on bail without the case making it onto the court roll.

