Cannabis activists want government to stop its dragging feet with Bill

General 2 mins ago

‘I don’t know when we can expect the actual Bill to be finalised because it still has to go to the council of provinces.’

Marizka Coetzer
27 Feb 2021
05:43:29 AM
. Gavin Bekker, left, and Anthony Smida at Together We Heal in Pretoria on Thursday. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Parts of the cannabis industry is opposed to the announcement by Gauteng premier David Makhura to transform the province into a cannabis hub while the finalisation of the Bill drags along with little progress. This weekly the Cheeba Cannabis Academy presented a Craft Cannabis Summit with a panel of activists and experts who gave an overview of the current state of the cannabis industry and discussed the challenges cannabis private clubs face at the hands of the authorities. Other topics included medical cannabis, CBD (cannabidiol, one of the many chemical compounds found in marijuana and hemp), and the future of...

