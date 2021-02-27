 
 
Coca-Cola’s ‘act less white’ instruction sparks SA boycott

General 1 min ago

Political economy analyst Daniel Silke says one cannot compare Coca-Cola’s instruction to the TRESemme and Clicks debacle last September.

Marizka Coetzer
27 Feb 2021
05:30:33 AM
Picture: AFP/File/Karen Bleier

An overseas training programme in which Coca-Cola told employees to “act less white” has made minority groups in South Africa see red. Since the “act less white” training programme incident, many Afrikaans South Africans have taken to social media in fury to call for a boycott of the company and its other products, including Minute Maid, Fuze Tea, Powerade and Schweppes. Twittersphere showed users sharing memes of “be less white” to others and calling for a boycott. Economist Mike Schussler said the boycott of a product such as Coca-Cola could affect the company. “Especially if the project has competition. “If...

