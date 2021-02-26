General 26.2.2021 12:31 pm

Students get a travel discount with Gautrain

Lebogang Sekgwama
Students get a travel discount with Gautrain

File image for illustration.

An online registration process will be available from March 1.

Gautrain has recently introduced a new dedicated student travel pass discount. As of March 1, students travelling on the Gautrain will afford a 25 per cent saving on their Gautrain trips.

All full-time students under 25 years and registered with an accredited higher-learning institution in Gauteng qualify for a 25 per cent saving between any two Gautrain stations of their choice.

The student product is available on monthly trips (44 trips) and weekly trips (10 trips) packages.

The Gautrain Management Agency COO, Tshepo Kgobe, said the agency strives to ensure that they are inclusive and accessible, especially to communities along the route.

ALSO READ: 12 cars deemed abandoned at Gautrain parking lots

“This new student travel pass is in response to Gautrain listening to the needs of students along the routes. We urge students to take advantage of this new offer and to be part of Gautrain’s people on the move.”

An online registration process will be available from March 1.

Gautrain has partnered with Varsity Vibe to ensure an easy process of validating students and affording them further discounts through the Varsity Vibe application.

This article was republished from Kempton Express with permission

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Drop in demand during lockdown costing Gautrain partners millions 22.7.2020
Taxis do govt’s work on public transport, should get subsidies 15.7.2020
Gautrain offers once-off free airport route card worth R500 for those flying 19.6.2020

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition