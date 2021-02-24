Rape charges against ANC councillor provisionally withdrawn

The rape charges against an African National Congress (ANC) Johannesburg councillor have been provisional withdrawn by the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town.

According to the ANC in Johannesburg, the charges were withdrawn due to “the state not being able to present a case that could stand the scrutiny of a court of law”.

Last month, the councillor voluntarily step down from his duties with immediate effect after he was released on R2,000 bail following an appearance in court.

“We commend comrade Mgaga for his conduct during this difficult time as his revolutionary consciousness guided him and as such stepped aside and took a leave of absence from his duties as a PR Councillor in the City of Johannesburg and allowed the law to take its course.

“Mgaga demonstrated the highest levels of discipline by respecting the law enforcement agencies, courts, and the ANC by not making any public statements or addressing in public gatherings and as such respected the integrity of the process,” the regional party said in a statement on Wednesday.

The party further confirmed that the councillor would be reinstated and continue with his duties.

It had also previously issued a letter of temporary suspension to the councillor.

“The City of Johannesburg ANC Caucus will therefore reinstate Mgaga to his full functions as a councillor to

continue doing his work of community service.

“The ANC in Greater Johannesburg continues to support the struggle against gender-based violence (GBV)and we will

continue to support all victims of this heinous and evil scourge of GBV in our society.

“We call upon society to always stand with alleged victims of GBV and give them the necessary support when faced with these violent acts.”

