Daily news update: Major water shutdown for Joburg, unemployment rises and Chiefs held

Rand Water has announced a 30-hour planned water interruption, which will affect several parts of Johannesburg including Melville and Auckland Park from 27 February to 28 February.

Rand Water confirmed that water will be turned off from 1pm on Saturday to Sunday in order to allow technicians to replace a 800mm valve and bypass valve. “Johannesburg Water has planned to place water tanks to assist when the reservoir levels reach critical levels to minimize the impact,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

While South Africans were optimistic the economy was starting to recover during the fourth quarter of 2020, new unemployment figures from Stats SA show was not the case, with another 701 000 people losing their jobs.

A total of 11.1 million people are now unemployed in the country. A total of 1.397 million people lost their jobs in 2020, with the unemployment rate now at 32.5%, compared to 30.8% in the third quarter.

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader and fugitive Shepherd Bushiri is reportedly taking legal action against the Malawian government.

His lawyers told e.tv News that the state had contravened a court order saying the Bushiris should be summoned to court for their extradition matter next month and not to be arrested before then. The couple had been granted permission for a court injunction stopping them from being rearrested.

As of Tuesday, 23 February 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,505,586 with 998 new cases identified, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

263 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 49,413.

Meanwhile, the total number of vaccines that have been administered stands at 32,315.

Former president Jacob Zuma and French arms dealer Thales will finally go on trial in May.

The corruption case against the two came before Judge Nkosinathi Chili, sitting in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg, briefly on Tuesday morning. The accused were not in court but were represented by their legal teams.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday told parliament that signing non-disclosure agreements (NDA) with most of the leading vaccine manufacturers when buying vaccines was advantageous for South Africa.

Mkhize said that this allows the country to gain critical insight into the manufacture’s “supply lines, their manufacturing plans, and possible blockages in the manufacturing pipeline.”

The Pretoria High Court on Tuesday granted the Commission of Inquiry Into Allegations of State Capture a three-month extension.

This follows a delay in the commission’s proceedings in January after a staffer who worked closely with Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo tested positive for Covid-19. Zondo had asked the high court to extend the inquiry’s tenure until the end of June in order to complete its work.

Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus has accused the judiciary of being a dictatorship, after Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Monday filed court papers to the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) asking it to sentence former president Jacob Zuma to two years in jail for contempt of court.

This follows Zuma’s refusal to appear before the Commission of Inquiry Into Allegations of State Capture last week to answer questions put to him as ordered by the apex court in January.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has sounded a stern warning to those implicated in the province’s PPE corruption scandals during his state of the province address on Tuesday.

Makhura said corruption allegations and irregularities pertaining to Covid-19 procurement and delays in the delivery of some health infrastructure revealed substantial governance weaknesses.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula wants former president Jacob Zuma to honour the summons from the Commission of Inquiry Into Allegations of State Capture and appear before commission chair Deputy Justice Raymond Zondo.

On Monday, the commission asked the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) to confirm that Zuma’s defiance of the order for him to appear before the inquiry was an act of contempt. It wants him sentenced to two years in prison.

While a normal process to recruit a group chief executive officer (CEO) of a large company was expected take about six months, the state-owned enterprise (SOE) Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) took a full two years to fill the void left by CEO Lucky Montana.

Testifying before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, former transport minister Dipuo Peters and former Prasa chairperson Popo Molefe, saw Molefe blaming his former political boss for the debacle in a company that lost billions of taxpayers’ money – unscrupulously siphoned from the SOE, through questionable tenders.

Two former Eskom executives appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning for their alleged part in swindling the power utility out of R745 million.

The erstwhile Eskom executives and their two co-accused were making their second appearance on the matter.

The Hawks arrested twelve suspects for alleged disability grant fraud and corruption in Tzaneen on Monday.

According to Captain Matimba Maluleke, the suspects aged between 31 and 59 were held during a multi-disciplinary takedown operation by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation unit assisted by Tzaneen Saps Crime Intelligence Unit and Sassa officials.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed preacher Timothy Omotoso’s application for leave to appeal his ongoing incarceration.

“Having considered the notice of motion and the other documents filed, the application for leave to appeal is dismissed on the grounds that there are no reasonable prospects of success and there is no other compelling reason why an appeal should be heard,” the SCA said in its ruling.

Africa’s richest square mile continues to live up to its name as the Mirage III fighter jet joins the list of must-see sites in Sandton.

The Mirage III fighter jet has found a new home on top of Moti Group’s FuturExotics Lifestyle Emporium in Parkmore. The emporium, which is currently under construction, is set to display a variety of luxury items such as cars, watches, art and other exclusive collectables.

After an initial statement from his management claiming that he would not be addressing the sexual misconduct allegations recently levelled against him on Twitter, Gareth Cliff has released a lengthy response to his detractors.

Taking to his official Facebook page and Cliff Central blog, the Cliff Central founder and host of eNCA’s “So What Now”, addressed the allegations and other reasons his name has made headline news over the years.

It was the same old story for Kaizer Chiefs as they couldn’t utilise their chances and played to a goalless draw with Horoya AC in their first Caf Champions League Group C match at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

Amakhosi had a dominant start, but couldn’t create clear scoring chances. But Samir Nurkovic came close to opening the scoring 27 minutes into the match but failed to guide his header towards goal.

US golfer Tiger Woods was hospitalized Tuesday after a car crash in which his vehicle sustained “major damage,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department said.

Woods, the sole occupant, was removed from the wreckage by firefighters and paramedics, and suffered “multiple leg injuries,” his agent said in a statement to US media.

“He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support,” said Mark Steinberg.

