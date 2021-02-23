30-hour water shutdown scheduled for parts of Joburg

Rand Water has announced a 30-hour planned water interruption, which will affect several parts of Johannesburg including Melville and Auckland Park from 27 February to 28 February.

Rand Water confirmed that water will be turned off from 1pm on Saturday to Sunday in order to allow technicians to replace a 800mm valve and bypass valve.

“Johannesburg Water has planned to place water tanks to assist when the reservoir levels reach critical levels to minimize the impact,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The following areas will be affected:

Coronationville

Westbury

Claremont

Triomf

Westdene

Newlands

Gremont

Alberts Kroon

Albertsville

Langlaagte

Industria

Bosmont

Riverlea

Longdale

Rossmore,

Hursthill

Westbury

Montclare

Melville

Emmarentia

Auckland Park

Greenside

Westcliff

Parkview

Vredesdorp

Fordsburg

Brixton

Mayfair

Cottesloe

Berario

Fairlands

Northcliff 4, 10, 16, 17 & 22

Maridale

Sophiatown

Newclare

Constantia Kloof

Florida Noord

Janhofmeyer

Rand Water major water shutdown to affect parts of the City.@cityofjoburgza ^P pic.twitter.com/j5g5L1QIsN — Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) February 23, 2021

Water tankers will be located at the following points:

Alwayn RD & Babiana Street

Commando & main RD Revelea

Jukskei Drive & Wilhemina Hokins

Japura village cnr of Erythrin for Senior Citizen-Riverlea

Crown Informal Settlement

At BP Cnr Gordon Road & bergbron

Bergbron & Whiteridge

Brixton Policetaion( Cnr High & Mercury)

Crosby Clinic

Rahima Moosa Hospital

Slovo Park Informal Settlement (coronationville)

Kathrada Informal Settlement (Newclare)

Edward Street (Sophiatown)

No 46 Wilma Street (Montclare)

Riverlea Recreation Centre

Quellerina and Florida Glen truck will roam around in the area

Sophiatown Clinic and Fire Station Truck will roam around in the area

Hellen Joseph Hospital water tanker is there to pump water to the hospital.

Cnr Mimosa and Willow Road

Cnr Taibos & Accacia Road

Cnr Weltevreden and Shaka Road

Cnr Golf Glub Terrace and Joachim van Pletzen – Constantia Kloof

Bertha ave – Florida Noord

Bruno Street – Florida Noord

Louanna Street – Constantia Kloof

Okkerneut – Constantia Kloof

