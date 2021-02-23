TLU SA calls for home security expenses to be tax deductible

TLU South Africa has launched a campaign for cost of high walls, security cameras, burglar alarms, electric fences, razor wire, armed-response services, guard dogs, home insurance and expenses of home security measures and equipment to be tax deductible.

On Tuesday TLU SA called for a change to section 23(b) of the Income Tax Act, which prohibits South Africans from deducting security expenses from income tax, even though companies can deduct these costs.

“Countless South Africans have been subjected to the gravest invasion of their freedom by becoming victims of violence,” TLU SA president Henry Geldenhuys said.

“The Constitution requires the state to protect us from such invasions. However, the state’s utter failure to do so is painfully apparent, just from looking at its own statistics.”

ALSO READ: House robberies on the rise in Parkmore and Sandhurst

In a statement TLU SA said that according to Stats SA, housebreaking or burglary is the number one crime in South Africa. An estimated 1.2 million housebreaking incidents occurred in the 2019-20 statistical year alone, affecting 891 000 households in the country.

Like those on farms, South Africans living in remote areas are particularly vulnerable.

“Considering the grave danger South Africans face daily, it is utterly disgraceful that the state does not allow security expenditure incurred by a taxpayer in securing their residence to be deducted from their income tax,” said Geldenhuys.

He said Section 77 of the Constitution affords only the minister of finance, currently Tito Mboweni, the power to instigate the amendment.

“We call on all peace loving South Africans, regardless of race, gender, age or creed, to join us in one voice, demanding the minister amend the Constitution so we can protect ourselves,” Geldenhuys said.

Compiled by Reitumetse Makwea

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.