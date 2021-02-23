Mirage III fighter jet lands in Sandton

Africa’s richest square mile continues to live up to its name as the Mirage III fighter jet joins the list of must-see sites in Sandton.

The Mirage III fighter jet has found a new home on top of Moti Group’s FuturExotics Lifestyle Emporium in Parkmore. The emporium, which is currently under construction, is set to display a variety of luxury items such as cars, watches, art and other exclusive collectables.

The Mirage is part of a long line of combat family aircraft that were produced by French aviation manufacturer Dassault-Breguet. One variant of the Mirage III became a basic interceptor, a second became a fighter-bomber and the third a reconnaissance aircraft.

The Mirage III aircraft on top of the lifestyle emporium is a decommissioned and non-functional aircraft. Group chairman and business maverick Zunaid Moti described the jet as a representation of Africa’s financial capital.

“I’m excited to have the Mirage as the signature piece on top of the FuturExotics Lifestyle Emporium building. It is symbolic of beauty, strength, agility and speed, which is what Sandton represents as the financial capital of Africa.”

“Moti Group has always had a keen interest in art and having the Mirage in the skyline of Sandton, on top of our building, is not just a beautiful piece of avant-garde art, but represents our fast, forward-looking and innovative approach to business,” Moti said.

The aircraft can be seen when driving along Sandton Drive between Grayston Drive and Marie Avenue.

This article was republished from Sandton Chronicle with permission

