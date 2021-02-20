Daily news update: Enough with booze bans, Cele willing to ‘account’ and Osaka wins 4th Slam

Here’s your morning news update: Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.
Bheki Cele willing to ‘account’ to Parliament on Nkandla visit
Police Minister Bheki Cele says he is willing to account to Parliament on his recent visit to Nkandla to see former president Jacob Zuma.
Cele visited Zuma at his homestead on Thursday, the minister initially refused to disclose details of their discussion pending a debriefing with top ANC leadership.
Daily Covid-19 update: 1,690 new cases, over 10,000 healthcare workers vaccinated
As of Saturday, 20 February 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,502 367with 1,690 new cases identified, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.
81 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 3 from Eastern Cape, 5 from Free State, 29 from Gauteng, 23 from Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN), 0 from Limpopo, 6 from Mpumalanga and 15 from Western Cape.
No more future booze bans, please!
EFF calls for university student debt, registration fees to be waived this year
In light of the Covid-19 pandemic’s detrimental effects on economies around the world, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have called for all historic student debts and registration fees for 2021 to be waived.
This, they said in a statement on Friday, was to allow for all students to be allowed to register, regardless of any money owned to universities and colleges.
ANC also wants to know why Bheki Cele went to Nkandla
The ANC was not privy to the discussions Police Minister Bheki Cele had with former President Jacob Zuma, party Secretary-General Ace Magashule has said.
Magashule responded to questions from journalists on Friday afternoon following his court appearance on fraud, corruption, and money-laundering charges.
Fawu to take strike action against Tongaat-Hulett after ‘useless’ 3.5% increase offer
The Food and Allied Workers’ Union (FAWU) has announced they will embark on industrial action on Monday 22 February, in demand for better wages and working conditions.
Fawu said in a statement: “The dispute arose after parties failed to reach an agreement in terms of the union’s demands as mandated by our members at a CCMA case held on 14 December 2020.
More than 200 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered globally
More than 200 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in at least 107 countries and territories, according to an AFP count based on official sources Saturday.
In total 201,042,149 doses had been given worldwide by 10:00 GMT — a figure that does not include the latest data from China and Russia, who have stopped making their progress public in recent days.
Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage, her publicist told AFP Friday.
The mega-celebrity couple’s divorce proceedings come just weeks after US media reported the pair were living separately and going through counselling dealing with “regular relationship issues.”
One Slam at a time, says Osaka as expectations soar
Japan’s Naomi Osaka promised Saturday not to be weighed down by “pressure and expectation” after her latest Grand Slam victory sparked talk she could end up winning 10 majors.
The 23-year-old won her fourth Slam from the last eight she’s contested with the comfortable 6-4, 6-3 victory in 77 minutes at Rod Laver Arena.
Chiefs squander lead to draw with SuperSport
