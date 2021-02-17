General 17.2.2021 08:45 pm

WATCH: Suspects damage luxury vehicles at Cape Town dealership

Citizen reporter
WATCH: Suspects damage luxury vehicles at Cape Town dealership

Picture: Screenshot

At least eight vehicles damaged and staff members were attacked during the incident.

Cases of business robbery and malicious damage to property have been opened after a luxury car dealership in Cape Town was ransacked on Wednesday, which saw at least eight vehicles damaged and staff members attacked in the process.

In CCTV footage circulating on social media, a group of men were seen storming into The Toy Shop in Northgate, Paarden Eiland further smashing the parked vehicles’ windows and lights threatening staff with firearms.

According to CapeTownEtc, the 40 suspects damaged ransacked the whole place upon refusal of their demands to be given the vehicles.

Meanwhile, police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed that the circumstances surrounding the incident was being investigated.

Rwexana noted that police suspected that the incident might be extortion-related.

The Toy Shop was unavailable for comment.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Is there such a thing as ‘cheap, good wine’? 17.2.2021
Lifeguards rescue surfer who almost drowned in Cape Town 15.2.2021
Fare well, my little girl…turn your nose up to the adult world 13.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 SA to monitor vaccinated healthcare workers for possible side effects, says Mkhize

Columns Early adventures in journalism: My penis-enlargement journey

Covid-19 Here are the 18 sites where SA’s first vaccinations will take place

Environment Smell of ‘rotten eggs’ over Gauteng will go away soon – air quality officer

Business News Will we continue to work from home? Probably not, says expert


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition